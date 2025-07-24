IND vs ENG - India Vice Captain Rishabh Pant Garners Praise For Coming Out To Bat Despite Foot Injury: 'He Wants To Leave A Mark'

India vs England: Shubman Gill-led Team India took on Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, at the Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, Team India are trailing in the ongoing five-match series by 2-1. The Three Lions sealed a win at Headingley and Lord's. Meanwhile, Team India clinched a win at Edgbaston. It was India's first Test win in Birmingham in 39 years.

Before the start of the fourth Test match of the series, an injury crisis has hit the Shubman Gill-led side. First team players Nitish Kumar Reddy and Akash Deep sustained an injury during training. Following this, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj were included in the India playing eleven.

Earlier on Day 01 of the Manchester Test, Rishabh Pant sustained a massive blow after Chris Woakes' fiery yorker hit the Indian wicketkeeper-batter's right foot.

Following the incident in the third session on Day 01, Rishabh Pant left the field on a medical van.

According to many reports, Rishabh Pant fractured his right foot, and the doctor has advised him to take rest for six weeks.

Despite an injury scare, Rishabh Pant came out on the crease to bat on Day 02. Pant played a 54-run knock from 75 balls at a strike rate of 72.00. The 27-year-old also hammered three fours and two sixes during his time on the crease.

Rishabh Pant's Fearless Knock Gains Praise From Sanjay Manjrekar

While speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar hailed Rishabh Pant's brave decision to come out and bat despite sustaining an injury.

Manjrekar said that Pant wants to leave a mark in Test cricket with his brave knock.

"...It shows how keen he is to turn up for India. There’s something about Test cricket, especially when it’s being played in England. Look at the amount of attention you get as a cricketer here. This is where he wants to give his best. If you wonder why he hasn't made the same impact in white-ball cricket, maybe this is why. Because Pant wants to leave a mark on Test cricket more than any other format,” Manjrekar said on JioHotstar.

Rishabh Pant's Stats In Test Cricket