England's Starters In Perth Ashes Test Opt Out Of Pink-Ball Preparations In Lions' Fixture At Canberra
England face criticism for skipping pink-ball prep in Canberra after a humiliating Perth loss. Only Bethell, Potts, and Tongue have been named for the Lions squad, while ENG's Ashes XI head to Brisbane.
The England cricket team is once again being criticised for its lack of preparation for the crucial red-ball matches. Following their embarrassing outing in Perth, Western Australia, the Ben Stokes-led England Playing XI has opted out of the pink-ball preparations in Canberra.
The England cricket team were left red-faced in Perth following an abominable outing against Australia. The Aussies rallied through the competition, with Mitchell Starc and Travis Head playing anchor for their side and leading the hosts towards a win.
With the second match being a pink-ball test in Brisbane, it will be crucial for both sides to get some game time and adjust to the unique conditions.
England Cricket Skip Pink-Ball Warm-Ups With Lions In Canberra
The England Cricket Board has named just three cricketers from the men's Ashes squad to feature in the Prime Minister's XI match-up in Canberra. Cricketers Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue have been named in the England Lions' squad.
Notably, all three aforementioned cricketers were not part of England's playing XI in the Perth Test. The English trio featured in the first unofficial test between Australia A and England Lions, which ran parallel with the Ashes opener in Perth.
England Cricket isn't sending any of its main XI players to Canberra for the two-day match on Saturday, even though the Perth Test was wrapped up in just two days.
Michael Vaughan Slams ‘Amateurish’ Move From England Cricket
Michael Vaughan, England's former Ashes-winning captain, was critical of the situation. He believes that it's an amateur move from the England cricket team and questioned what harm is in playing two days of pink-ball cricket.
"It's amateurish if England don't go out and practise between now and then. What harm is it playing two days of cricket with the pink ball under lights?
"I can't be so old school to suggest that by playing cricket they might get a little bit better?" Michael Vaughan said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.
England's main squad is reportedly expected to travel from Perth to Brisbane on Wednesday. They will commence training for the Gabba Pink Ball test by this weekend.
