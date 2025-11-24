England's Starters In Perth Ashes Test Opt Out Of Pink-Ball Preparations In Lions' Fixture At Canberra

England's captain Ben Stokes shakes hands with Shoaib Bashir as he leaves the field after losing the first Ashes cricket test match against Australia in Perth | Image: AP

The England cricket team is once again being criticised for its lack of preparation for the crucial red-ball matches. Following their embarrassing outing in Perth, Western Australia, the Ben Stokes-led England Playing XI has opted out of the pink-ball preparations in Canberra.

The England cricket team were left red-faced in Perth following an abominable outing against Australia. The Aussies rallied through the competition, with Mitchell Starc and Travis Head playing anchor for their side and leading the hosts towards a win.

With the second match being a pink-ball test in Brisbane, it will be crucial for both sides to get some game time and adjust to the unique conditions.

England Cricket Skip Pink-Ball Warm-Ups With Lions In Canberra

The England Cricket Board has named just three cricketers from the men's Ashes squad to feature in the Prime Minister's XI match-up in Canberra. Cricketers Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue have been named in the England Lions' squad.

Notably, all three aforementioned cricketers were not part of England's playing XI in the Perth Test. The English trio featured in the first unofficial test between Australia A and England Lions, which ran parallel with the Ashes opener in Perth.

England Cricket isn't sending any of its main XI players to Canberra for the two-day match on Saturday, even though the Perth Test was wrapped up in just two days.

Michael Vaughan Slams ‘Amateurish’ Move From England Cricket

Michael Vaughan, England's former Ashes-winning captain, was critical of the situation. He believes that it's an amateur move from the England cricket team and questioned what harm is in playing two days of pink-ball cricket.

"It's amateurish if England don't go out and practise between now and then. What harm is it playing two days of cricket with the pink ball under lights?

"I can't be so old school to suggest that by playing cricket they might get a little bit better?" Michael Vaughan said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.