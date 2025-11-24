'Keep The Faith': England Coach's Message To Fans Following His Team's Perth Humiliation

England coach Brendon McCullum urged the fans to keep their faith in the team despite their humiliating defeat in Perth in the first Ashes Test. The loss occurred two days after the visitor side's famous 'Bazball' failed to deliver the desired results.

When asked for a message for fans, Brendon McCullum urged the supporters not to lose their faith in the team as he reminded them that they had been in these types of situations before. McCullum shared, "I’d say keep the faith. We know what our best game is, what gives us our greatest opportunity."

He further added, "We’ve been in this situation before.... We played South Africa and lost in two days that first Test, and came back and won that series 2-1. Sometimes we get beaten, and sometimes it looks pretty ugly, but having that mentality allows us to still believe in our abilities next time we step out to play."

Brendon McCullum Backs 'Bazball' Amid Criticism

Following England's eight-wicket defeat to Australia, many questioned the Bazball. When asked if it was time to look for a different tactic for the England team, the coach shared that Bazball gives them their best chance at winning the game, and taking it away could be worse than any other collapse faced by the England side.

He explained, "The last few years, we’ve built a set-up which is connected, it’s tight, and we play a style of cricket that we believe gives us our best chance. If we go away from that, then we’re in trouble."

McCullum further added, "There’s no point trying to play for safety per se. We’ve just got to keep backing our approach and be strong, and keep believing in what we are doing. That will give us the best chance to bounce back."

