Michael Vaughan Pokes Fun at Wasim Jaffer After India's Humiliating Collapse During 2nd Test in Guwahati: 'Left-Arm Seamers Are...'

Ind vs SA: It was upsetting to see hosts India having a batting collapse once again in the two-match Test series versus South Africa. On a good batting strip in Guwahati, the Indian batters were expected to pile on the agony for the Proteas, but that did not happen. And now, former England captain Michael Vaughan is looking to roast his dear friend Wasim Jaffer and hence he came up with a cheeky tweet. Vaughan did not take the name of Marco Jansen, but mentioned that left-arm seamers are not easy to face. Vaughan tweeted it after Jansen picked up six wickets to bundle out the hosts for 201, taking a 288-run lead.

‘Hows today going .. ?’

His tweet read: ‘Hi @WasimJaffer14.. Hows today going .. ? Left arm seamers are not easy to face ..’

In fact, Jansen became the first South African to score a half-century and take a six-wicket haul as well in a Test match against India. Earlier, he scored 93 runs from 91 balls and looked good to get his maiden Test century.

Advertisement

Best returns for left-arm pacers in Tests in India

7/46 – John Lever (England), Delhi, 1976

7/67 – Geoff Dymock (Australia), Kanpur, 1979

7/93 – Alan Davidson (Australia), Kanpur, 1959

6/48 – Marco Jansen (South Africa), Guwahati, 2025

5/31 – Alan Davidson (Australia), Kanpur, 1959

Advertisement