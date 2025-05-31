England's White-Ball Campaign Takes Major Hit, Jamie Overton Ruled Out Of Entire Campaign Against West Indies

England's Jamie Overton during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20I match against India, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: ANI

England and Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton has suffered an injury, which has ruled him out of the ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies. He had joined international duties after being a part of the Indian Premier League 2025 season with the Chennai Super Kings. Overton looked in good shape and also had a fine spell despite CSK's awry campaign.

The England tour of the West Indies began with a bang after the hosts secured a grand finish in the 1st ODI. A clinical effort from Jacob Bethell, Joe Root and Harry Brook allowed them to push strong and reach 400 runs on the scoreboard. Even though West Indies scalped eight wickets, the Three Lions continued to do damage and then rattle the visitors with the ball in the second innings.

All-rounder Jamie Overton delivered an incredible spell with the ball, and his three-wicket haul helped them restrict WI way before the required target. Unfortunately, Overton's time in the series has been cut down as he has been unfit for action after suffering an injury.

Jamie Overton suffered a broken finger after England's thumping win over West Indies in the 1st ODI by 238 runs at Edgbaston. The all-rounder would now undergo rehabilitation and remain under the supervision of the England medical team. While the injury looked like a dislocation earlier, it has been determined that Overton has suffered a fracture.

England Have Already Been marred With Injury Issues

While England has started amazingly well, missing out on Jamie Overton could have a significant impact in terms of bowling. Certain replacements have been touted to replace the injured all-rounder, but the England Cricket Board has revealed that no replacement would be named for the ODI squad.

Earlier, the Three Lions have dealt with setbacks in terms of player availability as pacer Jofra Archer and seamer Gus Atkinson has also been ruled out of the white-ball series against the Caribbean.