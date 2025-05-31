'Modern Day McGrath': Royal Challengers Bengaluru Praise Josh Hazlewood Ahead Of IPL 2025 Final, Draw Comparisons To AUS Legendary Pacer

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the top of the world in the 2025 season as the Rajat Patidar led side made it into the final of the Indian Premier League for the first time since 2016. RCB are currently hunting their first ever IPL title, a feat which has evaded them since the start of the tournament in 2008. Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in the first qualifier of the tournament by 8 wickets as they made it straight into the finals. As RCB look to break their 18-year jinx of not winning even a single IPL title, RCB took to social media platform X to praise their Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood.

RCB Draw Comparisons Between Glenn McGrath And Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru after making it to the finals of the Indian Premier League took to social media platform X to draw comparisons between their ace fast bowler Josh Hazlewood and Australian legend Glenn McGrath. RCB in a tweet put out Josh Hazlewood's stats for the season as he has been the spearhead of RCB's bowling unit and been a key player in RCB reaching the finals.

“Modern Day McGrath. Same menace, newer version,” wrote Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the tweet as they drew comparisons between Glenn McGrath and Josh Hazlewood.

Josh Hazlewood In Contention For IPL 2025 Purple Cap

Josh Hazlewood has been one of the best bowlers throughout the Indian Premier League season. The Australian fast bowler has played 11 matches for RCB in the 2025 season. In these 11 matches, Josh Hazlewood has picked up 21 wickets with an economy of 8.3.