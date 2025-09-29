England Seamer Chris Woakes Calls Time On International Cricket Just Months Before Ashes 2025: 'The Moment Has Come'

With just months left before the start of the Ashes 2025, England speedster Chris Woakes announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, September 29.

Chris Woakes played his last match for England in the Oval Test against India during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, where he sustained a shoulder injury but still came out to bat with his left arm in a sling. Woakes dislocated his shoulder in the Oval Test against India.

Chris Woakes released a statement and stated that his time has come and it's the right time for him to retire from international cricket.

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," Chris Woakes said in a statement.

Woakes added that he always dreamt of playing for England, and now he feels fortunate to live up to it.

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride," the statement added.

The veteran seamer recalled the time when he made his debut for the Three Lions.

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever," it further added.

"To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you. To the fans, especially the Barmy Army, thank you for the passion, the cheers and the belief. To my coaches, teammates and everyone behind the scenes - both with England and Warwickshire - your guidance and friendship has meant the world," it added.

While concluding, Chris Woakes confirmed that he will continue to play county cricket and will explore franchise tournaments.

"I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future," it concluded.

Chris Woakes' Stunning Numbers In International Cricket

Chris Woakes made his international debut in the T20I format on January 12, 2011, against Australia in Adelaide. In the T20I format, Woakes played 33 matches and picked up 31 wickets at an economy rate of 8.07. He also scored 147 runs from 17 T20I innings.

The 36-year-old debut in the ODIs against Australia in 2011 in Sydney. In the 50-over format, he played 122 matches and 118 innings, taking 173 wickets at an economy rate of 33.1. In the ODIs, he scored 1524 runs from 88 innings at a strike rate of 89.12.