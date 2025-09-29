Smriti Mandhana Signals Unwavering Confidence As Team India Prepare For Women's World Cup 2025: 'The Key Is To Stay Focused'

Women's World Cup 2025: Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana signalled unwavering confidence ahead of the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, saying that the key to success is to stay focused.

Team India will square off against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30.

Smriti Mandhana Opens Up On The Upcoming Women's World Cup 2025

While speaking to JioStar, India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana said that they need to stay focused from the very first match of the tournament. She added that the Women in Blue can't get distracted by the external pressure.

She exuded confidence before the prestigious tournament, saying that they have played good cricket in the last few months and the team need to back themselves.

“The game against Sri Lanka will be our first, and naturally, there will be expectations around it. But for us, the key is to stay focused on our processes and not get distracted by external pressure. We have played good cricket over the last 12 months, and it’s important to back ourselves and have faith in our abilities,” Smriti Mandhana said on JioStar.

Smriti Mandhana made her ODI debut in 2013 against Bangladesh in Ahmedabad. Since then, the 29-year-old played 108 matches, amassing 4888 runs at an average of 47.92 and a strike rate of 89.83. She has hammered 13 centuries and 32 fifties in the 50-over format.

Here's How India Prepared For Women's World Cup 2025

The Women in Blue locked horns against Australia in a three-match ODI series before the start of the Women's World Cup 2025. In the series, it was the Aussies who clinched a 2-1 win over India. Australia sealed wins in the first and the third match of the series, while India won only the second game.

The Women in Blue also played two warm-up matches against England and New Zealand ahead of the prestigious event. India conceded a 152-run defeat against England. Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side sealed a four-wicket victory over the Kiwis.