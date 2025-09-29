Updated 29 September 2025 at 12:10 IST
Shubman Gill's Form, Hardik Pandya's Fitness, Sanju Samson's Role; Concerns For Gautam Gambhir Before T20 World Cup Despite Asia Cup Win
Asia Cup 2025: India may have won the continental event, but now they get ready for the T20 World Cup and there are still a few concerns Gautam Gambhir needs to address.
Asia Cup 2025: India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, were unstoppable in the Asia Cup as they went onto clinch the crown for a record ninth time and this time they were not defeated at all. But despite their unbeaten run, there are concerns that need to be addressed. And in this article, we will list out the possible concerns.
Gill's Form as Opener
Sanju Samson was in ominous form as a T20 opener, but Gill was trusted for that role in the Asia Cup as he was made the vice-captain. Unfortunately, he did not live upto expectations amassing merely 123 runs in seven outings. His runs came at an average of 21. It is a concern, but what can be done now. Does Gambhir drop him to No. 3?
Hardik Injury Prone
It is not the first time India allrounder Hardik Pandya has missed a crucial match because of a injury or a niggle. Hardik did not play the all-important final against Pakistan as he was carrying a niggle. Thankfully, India won the game. But of course not having Hardik is a concern as he provides a dream balance to the side with his allround abilities.
Samson at No. 5
The India wicketkeeper doesn't look comfortable in the middle-order as he is primarily a top-order bat. Throughout the Asia Cup, he seemed to be struggling. He was not being able to be his free-flowing self. Samson is a special talent and at No. 5 - he is being wasted. Will Gautam Gambhir start looking at Jitesh Sharma at that number for the WC?
The 10th edition of the T20 WC would be hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India and Sri Lanka Cricket from February to March 2026. India are the defending champions.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 29 September 2025 at 12:04 IST