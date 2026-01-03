England Skipper Ben Stokes Insists Fifth Ashes Test Is 'Huge' Despite Series Being Already Lost

England lost the Ashes 2025-26 series in just 11 days after largely self-inflicted defeats in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide, however, managed to secure a win in the two day Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to earn a first victory in Australia in 15 years. The visitors will now be hoping to end the series on a good note after their positive effort in the Melbourne Test.

Additionally, the skpeer has urged his players to put the team first and not worry about their long-term future. While England is yet to announce thier playing XI ahead of the Melbourne Test, Ben Stokes shared that whoever would go out to play this week, would make every decision that would benifit the team and not an individual.

Ben Stokes On The Last Test Being Important For Visitors

The skipper shared that he was able to get it through the team that they needed to put the team first before thinking about their individual records. He further added that while Australia have already won the Ashes, every match played to represent England is as importnat as ever.

Ben Stokes shared, "One thing you don't want to see, and I don't think I will, is anyone coasting through this game. This is a huge game, we're walking out there playing for England, and it's going to take all 11 of us to go out there and get a result."

He further added, "Australia get to lift the urn and they've won the Ashes but every time you walk out and play for your country, regardless of the opposition, regardless of where the series is at, it's just as important."

Ben Stokes On SCG Pitch After MCG Test

The focus has now shifted to SCG after the bowler-friendly, heavily-grassed surface for the warp-speed Melbourne Test was rated 'unsatisfactory' by the ICC.

The English international shared 'no-one really has a clue,' as to how the Sydney pitch will turn out during the game.