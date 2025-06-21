England Soar Ahead As Ollie Pope Scores A Ton, India's Jasprit Bumrah Bags Three Wickets As Hosts Score 209/3 At Stumps On Day Two

Jasprit Bumrah appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Ben Duckett, left, on day two of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

India vs England Day 2: England pick up an accelerated start in in day two of the Headingley Test. After Team India's incredible showcase in the opening day, the Ben Stokes-led side forged a composed fightback, With Ollie Pope reaching his ton and Ben Duckett's 94-ball 62, the Three Lions began the chase firmly. The hosts scored 209/3 at stumps on day two at the Headingley Cricket Ground.

Ollie Pope Respond To India's Innings With Dominance, Jasprit Bumrah Also Fires Back

England's innings had a delayed start after rain showers interrupted the start of their innings. Team India picked an early breakthrough, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah as opener Zak Crawley was dismissed at four. Ollie Pope brought stability with his ton, while Joe Root scored 28 before being dismissed by the talismanic Indian pacer. Duckett was also dismissed by Bumrah, showcasing his clutch-playing abilities. Karun Nair looked fine while fielding in slips as he completed two catches for the side.

Ollie Pope and Harry Brook withstood the sizzling Jasprit Bumrah as the umpires called stumps in day two of the match. The pacer, in particular, was clinical for the side after picking all three wickets in the game. Had he not overstepped in the 49th over, the Indian side would have had Harry Brook's dismissal in their hands. nevertheless, the visiting side looked strong with the ball towards the final session.

Rishabh Pant Clinched A Ton, But India Fumbled After That

Day two began with India coming out to bat with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant on strike. The Indian leadership duo continue their stand, Unfortunately, the Indian skipper fell three runs short of 150, but he posed a titanic knock to announce himself as India's new Test skipper. The Vice Captain also delivered a statement with a commanding 134 run stand against the English bowling attack. Pant took risks but it paid off well to put India in a favourable position.