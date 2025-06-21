'Thank You Cricket For MS Dhoni': England Cricket Pays Tribute To Ex-India Captain During Headingley Test, Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral

Updated 21 June 2025 at 23:50 IST
England vs India: During the ongoing first Test match between India and England at Headingley in Leeds, the England Cricket Board paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Indian skipper MS Dhoni with a heartwarming gesture.
Earlier on Saturday, June 21st, England Cricket took to their official Instagram handle and showed respect to the legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni.
The England Cricket Board shared a picture of a restaurant window in Leeds that read, "Thank you England for cricket. Thank you cricket for MS Dhoni."
Soon after England Cricket shared the picture on their social handle, it went viral. Cricket fans from both countries have joined to pay tribute to the former Indian captain.
MS Dhoni's India debut came in the ODI format in 2004, against Bangladesh. Following that, the wicketkeeper-batter played 350 ODIs and 297 innings, scoring 10773 runs at a strike rate of 87.56 and an average of 50.57.
Dhoni made his debut in the Test format in 2005, against Sri Lanka. The former cricketer played 90 red-ball matches and 144 innings, amassing 4876 runs at an average of 38.09.
Meanwhile, MS Dhoni played his maiden T20I match in 2006, against South Africa. The legendary cricketer played 98 matches in the 20-over format and 85 innings, scoring 1617 runs, at a strike rate of 126.13.
It was on August 15th, 2020, that MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket. However, the 43-year-old continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Chennai Super Kings.
It was a low-key IPL 2025 from Dhoni, scoring only 196 runs from 14 matches at a strike rate of 135.17. Overall, MS Dhoni has played 278 IPL matches, amassing 5439 runs at a strike rate of 137.45 and an average of 38.30.
Published 21 June 2025 at 23:50 IST