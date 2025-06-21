Shubman Gill & Rishabh Pant’s Clever Stump Mic Chatter Intrigues Sachin Tendulkar, Believes Duo Played 'Mind Games'

India vs England: Fans who were missing the classic Rohit-Virat Stump Mic moments may have found their new favourites in Test cricket. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant stole the show with their witty exchange as they batted during India's first innings. What's interesting is that Sachin Tendulkar noticed that the Indian leadership duo were playing mind games with their interaction during the play.

Shubman Gill & Rishabh pPnt Share Witty Banter Between Play

Team India picked up a thunderous opening in the series opener test at Headingley as they notched up a massive 471-run lead. The Indian leadership duo of Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant delivered a stunning partnership to frustrate England.

Gill & Pant stood guard for the Indian side with a 200+ partnership as they ended day one with authority. Both cricketers picked up their respective centuries while in action and also had an intriguing conversation as they batted through.

In a video shared by Star Sports, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant could be seen having a conversation in between overs, particularly in Shoaib Bashir's spell. The India duo talked about taking a run after hitting the ball straight ahead.

Shubman Gill: Samne marke Bhagega Rishabh? Samne Marke?

Rishabh Pant: Aage ki bhi piche khela hu.

Shubman Gill: Nahi nahi, mein ready rahunga na.

Rishabh Pant: Mai waise nahi marta na.

Sachin Tendulkar Noticed Gill & Pant's Mind Games!

Sachin Tendulkar's eagle-eyed instincts figured out that Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were playing mind games during Shoaib Bashir's over. The former Indian cricketer noticed that the Indian Test leadership duo interacted in Hindi to disrupt Bashir's rhythm. He added that while it may look like a minor thing, it could have significant importance in the game.

"Noticed something interesting during Bashir’s spell. Shubman and Rishabh were speaking loudly in Hindi between deliveries. It wasn’t just casual talk. They were playing mind games with the bowler, trying to disrupt his rhythm. These minor details may not appear on the scoreboard, but they can have a significant impact on the game," Sachin Tendulkar Tweeted on 'X'.