England Spinner Linsey Smith Climbs To No. 1 In Latest ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings, Shree Charani Jumps Seven Spots

England spinner Linsey Smith has continued her remarkable rise in international cricket by climbing to the top of the ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings for the first time in her career.

The left-arm spinner's ascent comes on the back of a series of impressive performances against New Zealand and India, with Smith gaining one place to overtake Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal and claim the No. 1 ranking.

Her rise caps a memorable period of form and underlines her growing influence in England's T20I setup.

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It's been a long time coming for Smith, with the 31-year-old first making her debut way back in 2018 and only becoming a permanent fixture for England in the shortest format late in 2024 after almost five years out of international cricket.

But a recent Player of the Series performance against the White Ferns, plus a strong showing in England's impressive victory over India in Bristol in the second match of their three-game series, has seen Smith reach a new career-high rating and claim the premier position just days out from the start of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

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Smith's teammate Lauren Bell is also on the move as she gained a solitary spot to move to third on the updated rankings for T20I bowlers, while stand-in England skipper Charlie Dean improved two rungs to rise to fifth.

India's Shree Charani jumped seven spots to fourth following her three-wicket haul against England, with just 39 rating points separating the top 10-ranked bowlers ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup on June 12.

Australia's Georgia Voll hangs on to her lead at the top of the rankings for T20I batters, but there is some movement outside the top 10 as a host of players make their move.

India right-hander Jemimah Rodrigues gains four spots to move into a tie for 11th, while star Ireland all-rounder Orla Prendergast jumps 10 slots to equal 16th following her unbeaten 71 against the West Indies in Dublin.