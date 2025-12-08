England Star Phil Salt Picks India As Biggest Trendsetters In T20I Cricket: 'The Landscape Is Always Changing'

Jay Shah hands over the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 trophy to India's captain Rohit Sharma after they beat South Africa by 7 runs in the final match, at Kensington Oval in Barbados | Image: ANI

India have emerged as one of the biggest teams across all formats in cricket. The Men In Blue have had some major successes in the last few years and will also launch their T20 World Cup title defence next year on home soil.

Phil Salt Heaps Praise On Men In Blue

The Men In Blue recently triumphed their way to the Asia Cup while also going on to stamp their authority with a 2-1 win over Australia in a five-match T20I series. They are currently the number one T20I side as per the latest ICC rankings and will aim to further extend their lead at the top throughout the next five matches against the Proteas.

England and RCB opener Phil Salt praised India's approach in the shortest format. In an RCB Podcast, he said, “But since then, I feel India have made the switch and are now the trendsetters in the global game, leading the pack. That World Cup semi-final in Guyana showed it again. On that day, especially at that venue, they would have taken some serious beating. The landscape is always changing, and hopefully in the not-too-distant future we’ll be back on top.”

RCB Retained Phil Salt's Service For IPL 2026

Salt has been retained by RCB following his stellar form last season. Salt was RCB's second-highest scorer after Virat Kohli, having amassed 403 runs in 13 matches at a sensational strike rate of 175.98. The English opener has remained one of the most swashbuckling hitters in international cricket, and his explosive skills paved the way for RCB towards their maiden IPL title last season.

Salt will be looking forward to replicating his form in the IPL next season as RCB will launch their title defence. Alongside Virat, he has formed one of the most dangerous opening pairs in the cash-rich leagu,e and the onus will be on them to start on the same tone they left in the last season.