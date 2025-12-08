KL Rahul-Led India Hit With ICC Sanction For Maintaining A Slow Over-Rate In Raipur ODI; All Players Fined

Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and KL Rahul walk back to the pavilion at the end of South African innings during the third ODI match between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam | Image: AP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised the KL Rahul-led Indian cricket team for maintaining a slow over rate in the second ODI match. All the Indian players involved in the match-up have been fined for their actions in the competition.

At the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, the Indian side suffered a defeat against South Africa. Despite towering centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Virat Kohli, the Proteas Men chased down the target, securing a victory by four wickets.

Team India Penalised For Maintaining Slow Over-Rate In Raipur ODI

India has been fined ten per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over rate against South Africa in the second ODI at Nava Raipur. Usually, the players are fined five per cent of the match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the competition in the allotted time if they are penalised.

Stand-in skipper KL Rahul has pleaded guilty to the charge and has also accepted the sanction. As a result, there was no requirement for a formal hearing.

"Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after KL Rahul’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"Therefore, India was charged in accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences," the statement from the ICC mentioned.

SA Beat India In Raipur, But Hosts Seal Series Triumph In Vizag With 2-1 Lead

Opener Aiden Markram carried South Africa on his back during the chase and received proper backing from stars like Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke and captain Temba Bavuma.

Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj then helped SA towards the end by standing strong against the Indian bowling attack and eventually securing a win to level the series 1-1.

But Team India turned things around in Visakhapatnam with their brilliant display with the bat and ball. The bowling arsenal obliterated the Protea batters to restrict them to a chaseable target.