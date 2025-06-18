Republic World
Updated 18 June 2025 at 13:31 IST

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root Looks To Continue Love Affair With India, Ex-English Skipper On The Cusp Of Creating History In Headingley

The India vs England series starts on June 20, 2025. The first match of the series will be played in Headingly, Leeds

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Joe Root during England vs Sri Lanka series
Joe Root during England vs Sri Lanka series | Image: AP

India tour of England: Shubman Gill and Co. start India's new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a tour against England. India will play a five-match Test match series against an aggressive English team which swears by the phrase 'Bazball'. With Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes at the helm of English cricket, England has revolutionized the manner in which Test cricket is played, and India will have to bring their A game to the table to challenge England.

Joe Root On The Cusp Of Historic Record

The first Test of the India vs England series will be played on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, Leeds. The conditions in Headingley are always considered to be tough for batsmen, and India will have a serious challenge and a herculean task ahead of them. Joe Root, in particular, has always enjoyed a great time playing against India, and he might intend to do the same against the visitors this time around too.

The ex-English skipper is eyeing a mammoth record against Shubman Gill's India in the upcoming series. The English stalwart is just 154 runs away from being crowned as the first-ever batter and player in the history of Test cricket to score 3000 runs against India. Root currently has 2846 runs from 30 matches in Test matches against India.

Most Test Runs Against India

  • Joe Root: 2846 runs in 30 matches
  • Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs in 29 matches
  • Alastair Cook: 2431 runs in 30 matches
  • Steve Smith: 2356 runs in 24 matches
  • Clive Lloyd: 2344 runs in 28 matches

Dissecting Joe Root's Test Record

India has a familiar foe in Joe Root, who is expected to lead England's batting from the front. Root is England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket history. Root has played 153 matches, 279 innings, and has scored 13,006 runs. Root also has 36 Test centuries to his name and is one of the members of the fabulous four, which includes the likes of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith.

Published 18 June 2025 at 13:31 IST