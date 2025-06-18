IND vs ENG 1st Test: Joe Root Looks To Continue Love Affair With India, Ex-English Skipper On The Cusp Of Creating History In Headingley

India tour of England: Shubman Gill and Co. start India's new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a tour against England. India will play a five-match Test match series against an aggressive English team which swears by the phrase 'Bazball'. With Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes at the helm of English cricket, England has revolutionized the manner in which Test cricket is played, and India will have to bring their A game to the table to challenge England.

Joe Root On The Cusp Of Historic Record

The first Test of the India vs England series will be played on June 20, 2025, at Headingley, Leeds. The conditions in Headingley are always considered to be tough for batsmen, and India will have a serious challenge and a herculean task ahead of them. Joe Root, in particular, has always enjoyed a great time playing against India, and he might intend to do the same against the visitors this time around too.

The ex-English skipper is eyeing a mammoth record against Shubman Gill's India in the upcoming series. The English stalwart is just 154 runs away from being crowned as the first-ever batter and player in the history of Test cricket to score 3000 runs against India. Root currently has 2846 runs from 30 matches in Test matches against India.

Most Test Runs Against India

Joe Root: 2846 runs in 30 matches

2846 runs in 30 matches Ricky Ponting: 2555 runs in 29 matches

2555 runs in 29 matches Alastair Cook: 2431 runs in 30 matches

2431 runs in 30 matches Steve Smith: 2356 runs in 24 matches

2356 runs in 24 matches Clive Lloyd: 2344 runs in 28 matches

Dissecting Joe Root's Test Record