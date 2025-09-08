'Find Simple And Effective Advice': England Take A Playful Jibe At South Africa After Registering Historic ODI Win Against Temba Bavuma And His Men

Matthew Breetzke walks away after being dismissed by Jofra Archer in the third ODI | Image: Associated Press

South Africa tour of England: Despite winning the ENG vs SA series by 2-1, Temba Bavuma and his men might not be contempt with their performances. South Africa had huge aspirations of clean sweeping England on their home ground, but their dreams fell flat on the face, courtesy of the batting carnage that Harry Brook and his boys unleashed on the visitors.

The hosts of the series, England had their backs against the wall, but they came out all guns blazing and South Africa was left begging for answers.

England Take A Jibe At South Africa

The Proteas came into the third ODI with an unassailable 2-0 lead and looked all set to clean sweep the hosts, but England had other ideas in their mind. Harry Brook's men scored a total of 414 runs against South Africa. The Proteas tried their very best to chase the total down, but English spearhead Jofra Archer was too good for Temba Bavuma and his men on the given day.

Archer, who found the perfect rhythm, bowled a total of 9 overs in the game, conceded 18 runs and clinched a total of 4 wickets. Jofra Archer dismissed the likes of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs and broke the back of Proteas batting. South Africa folded for 72 runs and they lost the game by 342 runs. After the game, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took a playful jibe at South Africa and issued a hilarious public apology.

South Africa's Never-Ending Woes Of Third ODIs