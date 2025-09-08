Updated 8 September 2025 at 11:27 IST
'Find Simple And Effective Advice': England Take A Playful Jibe At South Africa After Registering Historic ODI Win Against Temba Bavuma And His Men
England avoided a clean sweep and defeated South Africa by 342 runs in the third and final ODI of the ENG vs SA series. Both these teams will now face each other in a three-match ODI series that starts on September 10
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
South Africa tour of England: Despite winning the ENG vs SA series by 2-1, Temba Bavuma and his men might not be contempt with their performances. South Africa had huge aspirations of clean sweeping England on their home ground, but their dreams fell flat on the face, courtesy of the batting carnage that Harry Brook and his boys unleashed on the visitors.
The hosts of the series, England had their backs against the wall, but they came out all guns blazing and South Africa was left begging for answers.
England Take A Jibe At South Africa
The Proteas came into the third ODI with an unassailable 2-0 lead and looked all set to clean sweep the hosts, but England had other ideas in their mind. Harry Brook's men scored a total of 414 runs against South Africa. The Proteas tried their very best to chase the total down, but English spearhead Jofra Archer was too good for Temba Bavuma and his men on the given day.
ALSO READ | WATCH: Joe Root's Heartwarming Gesture Goes Viral On Social Media, English Legend Gifts Gloves To Young Fan After Scoring Century
Archer, who found the perfect rhythm, bowled a total of 9 overs in the game, conceded 18 runs and clinched a total of 4 wickets. Jofra Archer dismissed the likes of Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs and broke the back of Proteas batting. South Africa folded for 72 runs and they lost the game by 342 runs. After the game, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) took a playful jibe at South Africa and issued a hilarious public apology.
ALSO READ | India Look To Continue Their Dominance In Asia Cup 2025, Dissecting How The Men In Blue Have Performed In The T20I Format Of The Continental Cup
South Africa's Never-Ending Woes Of Third ODIs
South Africa need to do some soul searching, as far as their performances in the final ODIs of a series are concerned. History repeated itself as South Africa had succumbed to a similar kind of a loss against Australia in a three-match series. In the Australia series too, South Africa came into the third ODI having a 2-0 lead, but they ended up losing the match by 276 runs.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 8 September 2025 at 11:27 IST