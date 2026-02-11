Updated 11 February 2026 at 15:50 IST
England Test Skipper Ben Stokes Undergoes Successful Facial Surgery After Being Hit in the Cheek by a Ball
England Test captain Ben Stokes has undergone successful facial surgery after being struck by a cricket ball in the nets. Out since the Ashes with injury, he eyes a June Test return vs New Zealand.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
England Test captain Ben Stokes underwent a successful surgery for the facial injury, which left him significantly bruised after being stuck on the cheek by a cricket ball.
Sharing the news of the surgery via his Instagram story on Tuesday, the 34-year-old jokingly wrote, “May not look like it... but the surgery was a success.”
Last week, he shared the news of his injury in an Instagram story, saying, “You should see the state of the ball.”
Also Read: Quinton de Kock Shatters AB de Villiers' Remarkable T20 World Cup Landmark With Clinical Fifty Against Afghanistan
Advertisement
According to ESPNcricinfo, it was understood that Stokes was not batting or bowling when he sustained the injury, and was instead standing at the side of a nets session.
The flamboyant all-rounder has been out of cricketing action since leaving the field due to an adductor injury during the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney last month.
Advertisement
Stokes hasn't played any white-ball cricket for England since the 2023 World Cup, and he was not included in the squad for the T20 World Cup, currently underway in India and Sri Lanka.
The England Test captain's next international appearance is likely to come in the first Test of England's home series against New Zealand in June, though he may play for Durham in the County Championship before then.
Stokes and the former England player Moeen Ali were set to join another former cricketer, Andrew Flintoff, on the England Lions coaching setup for a white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi in February-March.
The selectors have named a 17-player squad for the three-match T20 series, with a 16-player squad announced for the five 50-over matches.
Also Read: Mitchell Marsh Sidelined for T20 World Cup Opener With Groin Issue; Steve Smith en Route to Sri Lanka as Replacement
England Lions T20 squad: Sonny Baker, Luc Benkenstein, James Coles, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox (capt), Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Eddie Jack, Saqib Mahmood, Ben McKinney, Tom Moores, Dan Mousley, Matt Revis, Will Smeed, Nathan Sowter, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe.
England Lions 50-over squad: Sonny Baker, Luc Benkenstein, James Coles, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley (capt), Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Potts, Matt Revis, James Rew, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe, James Wharton. (ANI)
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 11 February 2026 at 15:50 IST