England To Continue With Aggressive Play In Series Finale Ashes Test Match At SCG, Admits Strategy Has 'Some Risks'

England Cricket is looking to push its bazball-esque style of play for the upcoming Ashes Test match in Sydney. Irrespective of the criticism and the fact that it can be a risky technique, English opener Zak Crawley has emphasised that the team will continue its aggressive tactics against Australia.

The Ben Stokes-led England cricket team has a significant chance of salvaging a victory in Sydney and ending the series on a rather high note. While they have already lost the series, their spirits have been strong following the win at the Boxing Day Test match, which was wrapped up in just two days of play.

Zak Crawley Says England's Mantra To Remain The Same

England opener Zak Crawley has highlighted that the team's mantra will be to put pressure on to churn desired results. He also emphasised the interest of the side in making use of the spin unit, featuring stars like Shoaib Bashir and Todd Murphy.

Crawley also admitted that their pressure tactic may come with certain risks, but it will be a genuine threat if they turn things up.

"Whoever plays, I think that's the mantra of our team, is to try and put pressure on people. Todd's a very good bowler, but I can envisage us trying to put some pressure on him, like we would all their bowlers. That's going to come with some risks, and if it's turning it, it's definitely going to be a threat," Zak Crawley said, as per Cricbuzz.

England Announce XII-Man Squad For Sydney Ashes Test

Ahead of the fifth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), England has announced their 12-man squad for the upcoming red-ball fixture. Spinner Shoaib Bashir and right-arm medium-fast bowler Matthew Potts have been named in the unit.

England's XII Man Squad for The Fifth Ashes Test At The SCG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Brydon Carse, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.