Pat Cummins Makes One Final Plea To Usman Khawaja Ahead Of Veteran Opener's Farewell Outing In Sydney

Australia captain Pat Cummins congratulates opener Usman Khawaja ahead of the latter's swansong in international cricket. Cummins also put forth a plea to the left-handed opener and wants him to fulfil it ahead of his farewell retirement outing.

39-year-old Usman Khawaja has announced his retirement from international cricket, highlighting that the Sydney Ashes test would be his farewell outing for Cricket Australia. The veteran opener made the announcement public at a press conference ahead of the Sydney Test.

Pat Cummins Makes Final Plea To Usman Khawaja Ahead Of Veteran’s Swansong

After Usman Khawaja announced that he would retire from international cricket following the Sydney Ashes Test, captain Pat Cummins congratulated the veteran opener on his illustrious career.

Captain Pat Cummins shared an image of himself and Usman Khawaja to hail the left-handed opener as he is all set to call time on red-ball cricket.

Advertisement

Image: Screengrab/Instagram/@patcummins30

The Australian seamer congratulated Khawaja on an incredible career and appealed for one more home century before officially hanging up his boots.

"Congratulations on an incredible career mate. One more home century to go," Cummins wrote on Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

Usman Khawaja Calls Time Following An Illustrious Career

Usman Khawaja is all set to call time on his illustrious career following a significant spell in international cricket for Australia. In the 87 Test appearances he has made, the left-handed opener for Australia has amassed 6206 runs at an average of 43.39 across 157 innings.

The 39-year-old has struck 16 hundreds and 28 half-centuries as well, establishing dominance in the red-ball game as an opener.

Openert Khawaja has also made 40 ODI and nine T20I appearances for Cricket Australia.

Australia has already claimed a series victory with a 3-1 lead in the series. England salvaged a win in the anti-climactic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. All eyes are now in Sydney on which side emerges victorious in the last Test match of the historic series.