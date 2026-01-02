India To Play Extra T20Is In Sri Lanka To Raise Funds For Cyclone Ditwah Relief

The Indian Cricket Team will play additional T20I matches during their Sri Lanka tour as a token of support for the country’s relief and recovery initiatives in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Chairman Shammi Silva confirmed the extra matches will be played when India visit the country later this year to play two Test matches as part of the ongoing World Test Championship.

Silva reiterated that the BCCI had agreed to play two additional T20I matches in December, but time constraints and the unavailability of a broadcaster derailed the plans. As quoted by dailymirror,lk Silva said, “There was willingness from India to come down at the end of December to play two T20Is to raise funds, but there was simply no time to organise it, especially with no broadcaster available."



