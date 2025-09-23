Republic World
Updated 23 September 2025 at 21:02 IST

England Unveil 16-Man Squad For Ashes Series; Harry Brook Roped In As Deputy, Stokes To Lead Charge

Ben Stokes will lead England in the 2025/26 Ashes despite a shoulder injury, with Harry Brook as vice-captain. Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir return from injuries in the 16-man squad announced by ECB.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Ben Stokes walks out to bat on the fifth day of the Manchester Test
Ben Stokes walks out to bat on the fifth day of the Manchester Test | Image: Associated Press

The England Cricket Board (ECB) has officially announced the 16-man squad for the upcoming 2025/26 Ashes series. Despite having a shoulder injury, Ben Stokes looks well on track to lead the charge Down Under. Harry Brook replaced Ollie Pope as his deputy.

Fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been recovering from a left knee injury, will be returning to England's Test squad. Shoaib Bashir also returns to action after sustaining a finger injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India.

England Men's Test squad for 2025/26 Ashes Series

Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

More to follow…

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 23 September 2025 at 21:02 IST

