England Unveil 16-Man Squad For Ashes Series; Harry Brook Roped In As Deputy, Stokes To Lead Charge
Ben Stokes will lead England in the 2025/26 Ashes despite a shoulder injury, with Harry Brook as vice-captain. Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir return from injuries in the 16-man squad announced by ECB.
The England Cricket Board (ECB) has officially announced the 16-man squad for the upcoming 2025/26 Ashes series. Despite having a shoulder injury, Ben Stokes looks well on track to lead the charge Down Under. Harry Brook replaced Ollie Pope as his deputy.
Fast bowler Mark Wood, who has been recovering from a left knee injury, will be returning to England's Test squad. Shoaib Bashir also returns to action after sustaining a finger injury during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against India.
England Men's Test squad for 2025/26 Ashes Series
Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (Vice-Captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.
