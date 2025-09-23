Harold 'Dickie' Bird Dies Aged 92, Tributes Pour In For Legendary Cricket Umpire

Former umpire Harold “Dickie” Bird has died at the age of 92, Yorkshire Cricket has confirmed. The legendary figure officiated in 66 Tests and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.

Dickie Bird Dies At The Age of 92

Yorkshire issued a statement confirming the development. “It is with profound sadness that Yorkshire County Cricket Club announces the passing of Harold Dennis ‘Dickie’ Bird MBE OBE, one of cricket’s most beloved figures, who died peacefully at home at the age of 92."

“Dickie Bird enjoyed an illustrious career as an international umpire, writing his name into history as the most famous and popular official in the game’s history. He is synonymous with Yorkshire Cricket, where he has been one of the most loyal supporters. In 2014, he was named President of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club, a role he held with pride and distinction, with the Club winning two County Championship titles during his tenure.”

Dickie Bird's last Test match was between India and England, and both Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid debuted in that match.

Dickie Bird Mostly Played For Yorkshire

Bird also had a quite distinguished but short cricket career. He started his cricket career for Yorkshire in 1956 and went on to play 96 first-class matches. He averaged a steady 20.71, and his first-class career also boasts two centuries. He moved to Leicestershire in 1960 but had to bring a premature ending to his career in 1964.