England vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The ENG-W v AUS-W WC Game

Australia and England both have qualified for the semi-final round of the ICC Women's World Cup. Both the teams have remained unbeaten in the contest so far, and one of them will lose their first game today. England and Australia both have nine points from five games. Australia have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.818, whereas England have a NRR of +1.490.

Australia will be without their regular skipper Alyssa Healy, who has sustained a minor calf strain, but that shouldn't be much of a problem as they have already qualified for the semis of the World Cup.

England vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the England vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The ENG-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

At what time will the England vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The ENG-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The ENG-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the England vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the ENG-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Australia ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The ENG-W v AUS-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.

