Updated 21 October 2025 at 17:11 IST
'Our Beautiful Game Is Ruined': Selection Committee Called Out After Sarfaraz Khan's Snub From India A Squad For Series Against South Africa A
South Africa A will tour India to play two unofficial Test matches and three unofficial ODI games. The first unofficial Test will be played from October 30 to November 2
- Cricket
- 4 min read
Prior to the start of the India vs South Africa series, India A will host South Africa A for two unofficial Test matches and three unofficial ODIs. The series will be closely watched as a number of upcoming Indian youngsters will feature in the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the India A squad for the upcoming two unofficial Tests, but Sarfaraz Khan's name was nowhere on the list. Rishabh Pant, who had fractured his foot during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, is back and will lead India A.
India A Squads For Two Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A
- Squad For The 1st Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (c / wk), Ayush Mhatre, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain
- Squad For The 2nd Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (c / wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep
Netizens Left Fuming After Sarfaraz Khan's Shocking Snub
Sarfaraz Khan has been left out of the India A squad that will lock horns with South Africa. Sarfaraz had scored a stellar 92 runs in the first unofficial Test match between India A and England A. The Mumbai batter also lost a considerable amount of weight to meet the required fitness criteria, but he failed to find a place in the India A side.
India A vs South Africa A Fixtures
- October 30 - November 02: 1st Unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
- November 06 - November 09: 2nd Unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
- November 13: 1st Unofficial ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
- November 16: 2nd Unofficial ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
- November 19: 3rd Unofficial ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot
All Eyes On Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant, the skipper of the India A team, has regained full fitness and the series between India A and South Africa A will be a dress rehearsal for him ahead of the India vs South Africa series. The star wicketkeeper-batter was busy nursing a fracture to his foot, and he will now like to get into the rhythm of Test match cricket by playing two unofficial four-day games.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 21 October 2025 at 17:07 IST