'Our Beautiful Game Is Ruined': Selection Committee Called Out After Sarfaraz Khan's Snub From India A Squad For Series Against South Africa A

Prior to the start of the India vs South Africa series, India A will host South Africa A for two unofficial Test matches and three unofficial ODIs. The series will be closely watched as a number of upcoming Indian youngsters will feature in the series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the India A squad for the upcoming two unofficial Tests, but Sarfaraz Khan's name was nowhere on the list. Rishabh Pant, who had fractured his foot during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, is back and will lead India A.

India A Squads For Two Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A

Squad For The 2nd Four-Day Match: Rishabh Pant (c / wk), KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Sai Sudharsan (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Gurnoor Brar, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Netizens Left Fuming After Sarfaraz Khan's Shocking Snub

Sarfaraz Khan has been left out of the India A squad that will lock horns with South Africa. Sarfaraz had scored a stellar 92 runs in the first unofficial Test match between India A and England A. The Mumbai batter also lost a considerable amount of weight to meet the required fitness criteria, but he failed to find a place in the India A side.

India A vs South Africa A Fixtures

October 30 - November 02: 1st Unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

November 06 - November 09: 2nd Unofficial Test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru

November 13: 1st Unofficial ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

November 16: 2nd Unofficial ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

November 19: 3rd Unofficial ODI at Niranjan Shah Stadium, Khandheri, Rajkot

