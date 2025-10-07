England vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The ENG-W v BAN-W WC Game

England and Bangladesh, who are in the top five in the ICC Women's World Cup points table, will look to extend their winning streak in their upcoming clash. England, with the best Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.773 in the tournament, are on the third spot. Bangladesh, on the other hand, are not too far behind, have a NRR of +1.623.

The Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side flexed their muscles in their World Cup opener and steamrolled South Africa by 10 wickets. Bangladesh, on the other hand, won their opening clash by seven wickets, and they are being considered as the dark horses of the tournament. England are four-time champions, and they will want to take their tally to five. England had last won the Women's ODI World Cup back in 2017 by defeating India.

England vs Bangladesh Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming Details

When will the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The ENG-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

At what time will the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match get underway?

The ENG-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will start at 3 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match be played?

The ENG-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The Star Sports network will live telecast the ENG-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match in India?

The ENG-W v BAN-W Women's World Cup game will be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and website.

What are the squads for the England vs Bangladesh ICC Women's World Cup match?