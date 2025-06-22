Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool on Coach Gautam Gambhir During Headingley Test; Pic Goes Viral

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets, but the rest did not live upto expectations as India allowed England to fight back. After India was bundled out for 471 runs, England came up with a good reply, thanks to Ollie Pope. England lost merely three wickets on Day 2, keeping their chances alive in the Test. India head coach Gautam Gambhir seemed a little agitated during a conversation with Bumrah in the dressing-room. The image was captured and then it surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

It cannot be confirmed what is being spoken, but the event took place when Shardul Thakur was bowling his first over. It seemed Bumrah was trying to put across a point to Gambhir. Here is the picture that has now gone viral.

Bumrah Angry With Gambhir?

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope registered his ninth Test century to keep England's fight on.

The hosts trail by 262 runs after reaching 209/3 in 49 overs at stumps on the second day of the first Test.

India would be ruing the lost opportunity where they could have batted England out of the side.

Thanks to Shubman Gill making a career-best 147 and Rishabh Pant somersaulting his way to an astonishing 134 – his seventh ton in the format and a glorious ton from Yashasvi Jaiswal, India posted a decent total.

