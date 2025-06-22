Republic World
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool on Coach Gautam Gambhir During Headingley Test; Pic Goes Viral

Updated 22 June 2025 at 10:47 IST

Jasprit Bumrah Loses Cool on Coach Gautam Gambhir During Headingley Test; Pic Goes Viral

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show with the ball as others were subpar. Fans speculative over Bumrah's picture with Gautam Gambhir.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Gambhir, Bumrah animated chat
Gambhir, Bumrah animated chat | Image: @mkr4411

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets, but the rest did not live upto expectations as India allowed England to fight back. After India was bundled out for 471 runs, England came up with a good reply, thanks to Ollie Pope. England lost merely three wickets on Day 2, keeping their chances alive in the Test. India head coach Gautam Gambhir seemed a little agitated during a conversation with Bumrah in the dressing-room. The image was captured and then it surfaced on social space and is now going viral. 

It cannot be confirmed what is being spoken, but the event took place when Shardul Thakur was bowling his first over. It seemed Bumrah was trying to put across a point to Gambhir. Here is the picture that has now gone viral. 

Bumrah Angry With Gambhir?

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope registered his ninth Test century to keep England's fight on. 

The hosts trail by 262 runs after reaching 209/3 in 49 overs at stumps on the second day of the first Test.

India would be ruing the lost opportunity where they could have batted England out of the side. 

Thanks to Shubman Gill making a career-best 147 and Rishabh Pant somersaulting his way to an astonishing 134 – his seventh ton in the format and a glorious ton from Yashasvi Jaiswal, India posted a decent total. 

What to Expect on Day 3? 

Day 3 is the moving day of the Test and here is where England could turn things around. Ideally, they would bat on aggressively and try to get as close to the Indian total as possible. India, on the other hand, would eye early wickets in the first session to put pressure back on the hosts. Bumrah would once again be the key. 

Published 22 June 2025 at 10:41 IST