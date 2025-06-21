Sourav Ganguly Calls For Unwavering Determination From Team India To Conquer The Headingley Test: 'Won't Get This Opportunity Again'

Updated 21 June 2025 at 23:04 IST
India vs England: Sourav Ganguly has called for the Shubman Gill-Team India to win the Headingley Test. The former Indian skipper wants the Indian side to win the series opener, as there won't be any better opportunity than this one. Ganguly added that no one expected the Headingley pitch to be dry and that it would be a rollercoaster if they scored 600 runs.
Team India put off a strong start in the game on the first day of the Headingley Test to begin the Gill-Gambhir era. The Indian batters put on a solid run fest and put pressure on England early on. The top order performed admirably as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul began with a 90+ run partnership.
India's leadership duo then stole the show with their clinical 200+ run stand as they lit up Headingley with their performance. Sourav Ganguly expects the Indian side to capitalize and win the series opener clash as no one expected the tracks to be that dry.
"Nobody expects Headingley to be so dry. But what will happen is, if they get 600, it starts getting a bit up and down. India must win this. They won't get this opportunity again," Ganguly said while speaking to PTI.
Ben Stokes' decision to bowl first looked costly as Team India pulled off a spectacular innings. After a middle-order collapse, the Indian side was restricted to 471. While they had many positives in the game, some cricketers failed to seize the momentum India had. Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair, who had made waves in domestic cricket and IPL, couldn't seize the moment. The debutant and the returning cricketer fell for a four-ball duck.
England started their innings firmly as they seized an ideal knock from opener Ben Duckett. While Zak Crawley couldn't withstand Bumrah, Duckett and Ollie Pope forged a partnership to keep things going. After Ben's dismissal, Joe Root entered the action with a nervous start. Team India's bowling has been strong, it is yet to be seen how the action goes down.
21 June 2025