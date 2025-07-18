'Like Virat Kohli Used to...': Mohammed Kaif Asks Shubman Gill to 'Win Toss, Bat First' Ahead of Manchester Test

England vs India: Ahead of the fourth Test, captain Shubman Gill is getting advise from all quarters. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif has given a tip to Gill by citing ex-skipper Virat Kohli's example. Gill, who lost all three tosses up until now, claimed that he would have opted to bowl first like Ben Stokes had the toss gone his way. Kaif reckons Gill should do the opposite like Kohli. As per Kaif, Gill should win the toss and bat first.

"So far, Shubman Gill has lost three tosses — two where we batted first and one where we chased. We lost the match where we bowled first. I don't think choosing to field was the right decision."

‘Win the toss and bat — like Virat Kohli’

"Going forward, win the toss and bat — like Virat Kohli used to. Put runs on the board, regardless of swing or forecast. That's the mindset we need. Shubman is still young and learning — he has the potential to grow into a strong leader. These experiences will help him evolve," Kaif said.

Gill Compared to Kohli

The Indian captain is now being compared to Kohli in terms of his aggression. Gill was ultra-aggressive at Lord's, where he got into a verbal duel with Zak Crawley as well. With the bat, Gill did not come up with the goods at Lord's and he would like to correct that at Old Trafford.

Gill and Co. would look to bounce back at Manchester in the fourth Test, but it will not be easy against an in-form English side.