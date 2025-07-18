Virat Kohli Retired, Yet ECB Promote 4th Test at Old Trafford in Manchester Using Ex-India Captain | VIRAL PIC

England vs India: Despite having retired from Test cricket, Virat Kohli's popularity remains high. Kohli, who is arguably, the best cricketer of the generation, is currently not a part of the ongoing five-match Test series against England. Yet, the England Cricket Board is using Kohli's image to promote the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

A poster outside the venue featured Kohli in it along with women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana and Kagiso Rabada. If you look closely at the poster, you would realise that the three cricketers are promoting three different matches. The surprising bit here is that Kohli is not part of the Indian team and yet he finds himself on the poster. Here is the poster.

VIRAL PIC

There is a massive build-up for the fourth Test as the series is on the line for India after they lost the Lord's Test by a narrow margin of 22 runs. England lead the Test series 2-1. For India, they have to win to keep the series alive and it will will be no mean task in front of a confident English outfit. The fourth Test at Manchester starts from July 23.

Will Kohli Come Out of Retirement?

There has been massive speculation over whether he should come out of retirement or not. Most reckon, he has a lot of cricket left in him. At 36, Kohli is supremely fit. He announced his retirement just ahead of the England tour shocking one and all.