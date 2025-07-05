'Love Responsibility': Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence on Leading India's Pace Attack in Jasprit Bumrah's Absence at Edgbaston

England vs India: Mohammed Siraj picked up six wickets on Friday at Edgbaston to silence his critics. His six wickets also helped India bundle out England and take a crucial lead in the Test match. Following the game, Siraj spoke about leading India's pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence. Siraj admitted that he loves responsibility as he has seen a lot of challenges in life.

ALSO READ: Prasidh Krishna Bags Notorious Distinction In Tests After Costly Spell

‘I love a challenge’

“I love the responsibility. I love a challenge. Because I have seen a lot of challenges in life. And I have come from there. So, I like challenges. And when responsibility comes to me, then I take that thing very well. So, I like it when responsibility comes to me,” he said.

He also explained the roles of the other pacers in the side like Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna.

“Akash Deep is playing just his 3rd or 4th Test match. The same is the case with Prasidh Krishna. I have played 38 Tests. My only aim was to deliver and bowl consistent line and lengths. I had almost 600 runs on my board. So, I also wanted to try this. But my only aim was to hold the ball as much as I could. If the pressure builds, it would have been great for us,” said Siraj on JioStar at stumps on Day 3.

What to Expect From Day 4?

The fourth day at Edgbaston is set to be mouthwatering as India will look to extend their lead and bat England out of the game.