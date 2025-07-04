IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Historic Milestone In Test Cricket, Joining The Ranks Of Legends Rahul Dravid And Virender Sehwag

England vs India: Star Indian young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved another milestone in Test cricket during the Edgbaston Test against England on Friday, July 4th.

On Day 3 of the second Test match between India and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal played a 28-run knock from 22 balls, at a strike rate of 127.27. It was enough for him to join the elite list of players.

Yashavi Jaiswal Achieves Unique Milestone In Test Cricket

During India's second inning against England, the 23-year-old's inning came to an end in the seventh over after Josh Tongue dismissed the youngster. Jaiswal hammered six fours during his time on the crease.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became the joint-fastest Indian to score 2000-plus Test runs. Apart from Jaiswal, Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag also achieved the milestone. All three, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag have taken 40 innings to cross the 2000-run mark in Test cricket.

Vijay Hazare and Gautam Gambhir stand in second place on the chart, taking 43 innings to cross reach the 2000-run mark in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar hold the third place on the list. Gavaskar and Tendulkar took 44 innings to reach 2000 runs in Test cricket.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly stands in the fourth place on the chart. Ganguly took 45 innings to score 2000 Test runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's Stats In Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his Test debut in 2023 against West Indies. Following that, the left-handed batter has played 21 Tests and 40 innings, scoring 2018 runs at a strike rate of 66.45 and an average of 53.11. As of now, Jaiswal hammered 11 fifties and five centuries in Test cricket.