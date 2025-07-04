IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna's Costly Spell Came With A Heavy Price, Bowler Sets An Unwanted Benchmark in Tests

Prasidh Krishna walks off the field after losing his wicket on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Team India fast bowler Prasidh Krishna is having a tough time with the ball, as India locks horns against England. The bowler suffered a thrashing off Jamie Smith's bat after he conceded 23 runs in an over. It was an expensive spell from Prasidh, allowing England to gain control as India began to struggle on day three of action at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

Prasidh Krishna Makes Unwanted History With Dissastrous Spell

Team India picked up a brilliant start after fast bowler Mohammed Siraj picked up two consecutive wickets to rattle England early on. The Indian pacer's heroics felt like the Indian side would pick up the advantage. However, the edge did not last long in the visiting team's hands as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith brought the balance in the game.

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, in particular, turned out to be expensive for the team. The fast bowler conceded 0, 4, 6, 4, 4, WD, 4 in an over as Jamie Smith went buck wild on the 32nd over when Prasidh was bowling.

It would be a performance to forget for Prasidh Krishna, as he has set an unwanted record. He has delivered the fourth most expensive over by an Indian bowler in Test cricket history.

Currently, Harbhajan Singh tops the list after conceding 27 runs in an over for India in the 2006 Lahore Test against Pakistan. Krishna has the number four spot after the thrashing from Jamie Smith.

England Are Sailing With Dominance, India Look Wobbly Now!

Team India had picked up the edge early on day three after two consecutive dismissals put England in a troubled spot. Mohammed Siraj's brilliance took down danger man Joe Root and Ben Stokes. The English skipper was dismissed for a golden duck for the first time in his test career.