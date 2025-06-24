IND vs ENG: England Set Sights On History With A Record-breaking Run-chase In Leeds, But India Have A Definite Edge, Here's Why

The first Test match between India and England has already promised to be a blockbuster affair, and it will go down to the wire when the two sides meet on the final day in Leeds. The match is evenly poised, and England will need another 350 runs to secure a historic win in Leeds.

History Favours India Over England On Day 5

Captain Shubman Gill would have been more relieved had the lower middle order chipped in with at least 80-90 runs, which would have made India a sheer favourite to win the Leeds Test. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett managed to survive the scare on the 4th day, and Jasprit Bumrah and Co. will not have a walk in the park.

But history favours India, and Gill will only be seeking to soak in with another stellar display from his bowlers, led by the maverick Bumrah. When it comes to defending a total of 350+, India's record is unmatched. In 59 matches, India have managed a whooping 42 wins, drawing 16 and losing only one Test. But the defeat incidentally came against Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes-powered England back in 2022. While chasing 378 runs at Edgbaston, the Three Lions showed no mercy to the Indian bowlers and completed the pursuit with help from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root.

Rishabh Pant Equalled Andy Flower's Test Record In Leeds