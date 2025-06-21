'Niche Hi Reh...': Rishabh Pant Loses Cool on Shubman Gill During 1st Test at Headingley | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England: Rishabh Pant was in the zone on the first day of the opening Test at Headingley on Friday. During the course of his brief stay during the backend of Day 1, Pant seemed to have gotten agitated by captain Shubman Gill a wee bit. The incident took place when Shoaib Bashir was bowling to Gill. The India captain stepped down the track and tried to hit Bashir.

That is when Pant walked upto Gill and said not to try and hit it that hard and instead asked him to play along the ground if he is stepping out.

“Niche hi reh nikal raha hai toh. Ye aa jaata, uth gaya,” Pant told Gill.

Meanwhile, Pant and Gill managed to remain unbeaten at stumps on Day 1. Both the batters would love to continue on from where they left off on the first day. Pant is batting on 57*, while Gill is on 127*. The first hour on the second day would be crucial for both the sides. While England would want wickets in clusters, India would look to deny the hosts that till lunch at least. Without a doubt, India have played brilliantly to get the all-important momentum on the first day of the tour.

Gill Shines on Captaincy Debut

It was a dream captaincy debut for Gill as he did not put a foot wrong and led from the front to put India in command. Gill was timing the ball well, and hitting the boundaries at will. In total, he hit 16 boundaries and a six.