England vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage action continues in Kolkata, as England locks horns with Scotland in what is expected to be one of the most anticipated fixtures. The iconic Eden Gardens would host the mega clash, as both teams are fighting for a spot in the Super 8, with qualification hanging in the balance.

England Cricket have had a mixed start after coming off a defeat against the West Indies and a narrow win over Nepal. The pressure is on the Three Lions to step up and avoid any ki dof slip-ups in the tournament.

The English side possesses potent competitors like Phil Salt, Sam Curran, and Harry Brook. While they have displayed certain flashes of brilliance, they have yet to deliver big in the competition. It would be key for them to stand and deliver in the upcoming fixture in Kolkata.

Scotland is coming off a boatload of confidence after their victory over T20 World Cup debutants Italy. The side would be keen to seize the chance of delivering big and pull off an upset against England in the competition.

The ‘Auld Enemy’ rivalry now enters the realm of cricket, and while England remain the favourites on paper, Scotland has a chance to do something special.

England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 03:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:30 PM IST.

Where Will The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.

How To Watch The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?