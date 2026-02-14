Updated 14 February 2026 at 11:45 IST
England vs Scotland Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live in India?
England face Scotland in a crucial T20 World Cup clash at Eden Gardens. With Super 8 qualification at stake, the “Auld Enemy” rivalry promises a high-intensity battle under the lights.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage action continues in Kolkata, as England locks horns with Scotland in what is expected to be one of the most anticipated fixtures. The iconic Eden Gardens would host the mega clash, as both teams are fighting for a spot in the Super 8, with qualification hanging in the balance.
England Cricket have had a mixed start after coming off a defeat against the West Indies and a narrow win over Nepal. The pressure is on the Three Lions to step up and avoid any ki dof slip-ups in the tournament.
The English side possesses potent competitors like Phil Salt, Sam Curran, and Harry Brook. While they have displayed certain flashes of brilliance, they have yet to deliver big in the competition. It would be key for them to stand and deliver in the upcoming fixture in Kolkata.
Also Read: Double Standards From BCCI? Hardik Pandya’s Girlfriend Mahieka’s Visit at Team Hotel Raises Eyebrows
Advertisement
Scotland is coming off a boatload of confidence after their victory over T20 World Cup debutants Italy. The side would be keen to seize the chance of delivering big and pull off an upset against England in the competition.
The ‘Auld Enemy’ rivalry now enters the realm of cricket, and while England remain the favourites on paper, Scotland has a chance to do something special.
Advertisement
England vs Scotland, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Take Place?
The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 03:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 02:30 PM IST.
Where Will The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Take Place?
The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Approves Arshdeep Singh's Emulation Of Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration, India Pacer Accepts 'CR7 Ko Dekha Nahi Kabhi'
How To Watch The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.
How To Watch The England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?
The live telecast of the England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 11:45 IST