England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 1st T20I Match Live In India?

England vs South Africa: Harry Brook-led England will take on Aiden Markram's South Africa in the first T20I match of the series, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, on Wednesday, September 10.

The match between the Three Lions and the Proteas is scheduled to kick off at 11 PM IST.

The Three Lions will be confident in the upcoming in their upcoming fixture after beating South Africa in the third ODI match of the series by 342 runs.

England have already announced their Playing XI for the upcoming game. Harry Brook will be leading the hosts in the first T20I match of the series. Meanwhile, Jofra Archer will be taking charge of the bowling attack along with Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, and Liam Dawson.

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, and Harry Brook will lead the batting lineup.

On the other hand, South Africa have not announced their playing eleven, but it is likely Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, and Donovan Ferreira will make it into the Proteas squad.

South Africa are coming into the T20I series after beating England 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

England vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the England vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (September 10).

What time will the England vs South Africa 1st T20I match get underway?

The England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will get underway at 11 PM IST.

Where will the England vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, England.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the England vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the England vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 1st T20I match in India?