India Dominate The T20I Format In Latest ICC Rankings, Men In Blue Look To Continue Global Supremacy In Their Asia Cup 2025 Opener Against UAE

Suryakumar Yadav's Team India is all set to start Asia Cup 2025 with a match against the United Arab Emirates. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. India are not only the reigning world champions, but they are also the defending champions of the Asia Cup. This is the first time that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in a multi-nation tournament which is nothing but a dress rehearsal for the World T20 to be played next year.

India Top T20I Rankings

India are starting T20I Asia Cup as the most successful team. The 'Men in Blue' have played 10 T20I Asia Cup games and they have won eight out of them. The International Cricket Council (ICC) recently released the rankings for all formats. India are currently at the top of the T20I rankings with 271 points. The 'Men in Blue' are followed by Australia in the second position and England in the third place.

Men's T20I Team Rankings | Image: icc.com

Other participating teams in the Asia Cup, Pakistan are in the seventh place, Sri Lanka are in the eighth spot, Afghanistan are stationed at number nine and Bangladesh are in the tenth spot. Other than India, no other team in the Asia Cup is in the top five of the latest released ICC rankings.

Men's T20I batting rankings | Image: icc.com

As far as the latest T20I batting rankings are concerned, India's Abhishek Sharma is in the top spot followed by Tilak Varma who is in number two. Abhishek Sharma has 829 rating points to his name, courtesy of the form that he is in currently. Sharma was last seen in action during the India vs England T20I series and he is being looked upon as one of the strongest batters in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

Archer Jumps 16 Places In ICC Rankings