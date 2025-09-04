England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

England vs South Africa: England will play South Africa in the 2nd ODI match of the series, at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London, on Thursday, September 4th.

The second ODI match between England and South Africa will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

It was South Africa who had the last laugh in the first ODI match of the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over England. The Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj was named the 'Player of the Match' following his four-wicket haul in the first inning.

South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against the Three Lions.

With the help of Jamie Smith's 54-run knock, England powered to 131 in the first inning.

The Proteas bowling attack displayed a stunning performance as they successfully bundled out England at 131 in the 25th over. Maharaj picked four wickets in his six-over spell, and Mulder bagged three wickets. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi took one wicket each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, Aiden Markram played a stunning 86-run knock from 55 balls at a strike rate of 156.36. Markram solidified a 121-run opening partnership with Ryan Rickelton (31* runs from 59 balls). In the end, Rickelton and Dewald Brevis (6* runs from 2 balls) stayed unbeaten on the crease and helped South Africa clinch a seven-wicket victory.

England vs South Africa 2nd ODI Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, September 4.

What time will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match get underway?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI will get underway at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will take place at the Lord's, London.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?