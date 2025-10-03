England vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's World Cup 2025 Match In India?

Women's World Cup 2025: England will take on South Africa in the fourth match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, on Friday, October 3.

The match between England and South Africa is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM IST.

Before coming to the Women's World Cup 2025, South Africa played a three-match ODI series against Pakistan. In the ODI series, the Proteas Women clinched a 2-1 win over the Women in Green. Following that, the South African Women's team played two warm-up matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan before the tournament. The practice match between South Africa and Bangladesh ended in a no result after rain played the spoilsport. Meanwhile, South Africa conceded a six-wicket defeat against Pakistan.

On the other hand, England will be confident while coming into this tournament after winning both their warm-up matches against India and Australia. The English side sealed an eight-wicket win over India by 152 runs. Later, they clinched a four-wicket victory over Australia.

England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?

The live TV telecast of the England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of the England vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

England Women's Squad: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (Wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Heather Knight, Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Em Arlott, Sarah Glenn, Alice Capsey, Emma Lamb.