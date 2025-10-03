KL Rahul Surpasses Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma, Joins Virender Sehwag And Sunil Gavaskar In Elite List

KL Rahul has solidified his presence with another century against the West Indies in the first Test match in Ahmedabad. The 33-year-old became the first centurion as the home side kick-started their home season for the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle.

KL Rahul Joins Elite List With Hundred Against West Indies

Surprisingly, this happens to be Rahul's first century at home after nine long years. His last century came against England in 2016 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rahul brought his century at the end of the first session of the play and has surpassed Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir to enter an elite list. Both Rohit and Gambhir amassed nine centuries as Test openers, and the star Indian batter has now reached double digits in centuries while opening the innings for India.

He is now the 4th Test opener to reach double digits in centuries after Sunil Gavaskar (33 centuries), Virender Sehwag (22 centuries) and Murali Vijay (12 centuries). Rahul's century consisted of 12 fours, but he couldn't continue for long and was dismissed by Jomel Warrican.

KL Rahul Has Been India's Troubleshooter In Long Format

This is the fourth-longest an Indian has had to wait between two centuries at home, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wait at 36 innings being the longest. 3211 days gap between the first and second Test hundred at home for KL Rahul - it is the longest such gap for an Indian batter between two centuries at home.