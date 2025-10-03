Updated 3 October 2025 at 14:32 IST
KL Rahul Surpasses Gautam Gambhir And Rohit Sharma, Joins Virender Sehwag And Sunil Gavaskar In Elite List
KL Rahul has further stamped his authority with another century in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Friday.
KL Rahul has solidified his presence with another century against the West Indies in the first Test match in Ahmedabad. The 33-year-old became the first centurion as the home side kick-started their home season for the World Test Championship 2025-2027 cycle.
KL Rahul Joins Elite List With Hundred Against West Indies
Surprisingly, this happens to be Rahul's first century at home after nine long years. His last century came against England in 2016 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Rahul brought his century at the end of the first session of the play and has surpassed Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir to enter an elite list. Both Rohit and Gambhir amassed nine centuries as Test openers, and the star Indian batter has now reached double digits in centuries while opening the innings for India.
He is now the 4th Test opener to reach double digits in centuries after Sunil Gavaskar (33 centuries), Virender Sehwag (22 centuries) and Murali Vijay (12 centuries). Rahul's century consisted of 12 fours, but he couldn't continue for long and was dismissed by Jomel Warrican.
KL Rahul Has Been India's Troubleshooter In Long Format
This is the fourth-longest an Indian has had to wait between two centuries at home, with Ravichandran Ashwin's wait at 36 innings being the longest. 3211 days gap between the first and second Test hundred at home for KL Rahul - it is the longest such gap for an Indian batter between two centuries at home.
Rahul spent a solid time in England, having finished the five-match Test series with 532 runs in 10 innings at an average of 53.20. He has emerged as India's most dependable in the middle order and has bailed out his country numerous times. Coming to the match, both Ravindra Jadeja and Dhruv Jurel have brought up their half-centuries, and India are on their way to put up a mammoth lead on the board.
