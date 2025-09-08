England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here's All You Need To Know About Full Squads, Fixtures And LIVE Streaming Details

Temba Bavuma's South Africa are currently touring England for a full-fledged white-ball series including 3 One Day Internationals (ODI) and 3 T20Is. The One Day International series is already done and dusted and South Africa has ended up winning the series by 2-1. South Africa last played a three-match T20I series against Australia and they lost it by a margin of 2-1.

South Africa, who had an unassailable lead of 2-0 while playing the third ODI of the series against England, blew their chances of clean sweeping the hosts. England, who had nothing to lose and had already lost the series, brought their best to the game and defeated the Proteas by 342 runs. Both South Africa and England will now shift their focus towards the T20I format and the first match of the series will be played on September 10, 2025.

England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Squads

England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Luke Wood

South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Fixtures

September 10, 2025: 1st T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

September 12, 2025: 2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

September 14, 2025: 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Streaming And Telecast Details