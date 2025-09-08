Updated 8 September 2025 at 13:47 IST
England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here's All You Need To Know About Full Squads, Fixtures And LIVE Streaming Details
After the culmination of the ODI series, England and South Africa are all set to take on each other in a three-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played on September 10, 2025
Temba Bavuma's South Africa are currently touring England for a full-fledged white-ball series including 3 One Day Internationals (ODI) and 3 T20Is. The One Day International series is already done and dusted and South Africa has ended up winning the series by 2-1. South Africa last played a three-match T20I series against Australia and they lost it by a margin of 2-1.
South Africa, who had an unassailable lead of 2-0 while playing the third ODI of the series against England, blew their chances of clean sweeping the hosts. England, who had nothing to lose and had already lost the series, brought their best to the game and defeated the Proteas by 342 runs. Both South Africa and England will now shift their focus towards the T20I format and the first match of the series will be played on September 10, 2025.
England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Squads
- England: Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Luke Wood
- South Africa: Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (WK), Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton (WK), Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams
England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Fixtures
- September 10, 2025: 1st T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- September 12, 2025: 2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- September 14, 2025: 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
England vs South Africa T20I Series: Here Are The Streaming And Telecast Details
Just like the ENG vs SA ODI series, the T20I matches too will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The matches can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV application and website.
