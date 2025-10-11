England vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ICC Women's World Cup Live In India?

An unbeaten England will face a tricky Sri Lanka in a Women's World Cup match at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Saturday. The English team has a pretty envious record against Sri Lanka but the hosts badly need a win to stay in the hunt for a semifinal spot.

It will be England's bowling vs Sri Lanka's batting. England bundled out South Africa for a mere 69 while They managed to restrict Bangladesh for 178. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone, and Charlie Dean will surely have much food for thought for the Lankan batters.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu will definitely be the pone to watch out for. She has started this World Cup with ultra dominance and will lead their batting challenge. The co-hosts only has one point in their kitty but their bowling performance against India will definitely provide them with some inspiration.

England vs Sri Lanka ICC Women's World Cup Live Streaming

When is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka is on Saturday, October 11.

Where is the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

At what time will the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka start?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 match between England and Sri Lanka?