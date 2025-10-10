Updated 10 October 2025 at 21:41 IST
Rohit Sharma Intensifies Training At Mumbai's Shivaji Park Prior To India's White-Ball Tour Of Australia: WATCH
Rohit Sharma started training ahead of India's white-ball tour of Australia.
India vs Australia: With just days left before the start of Team India's white-ball tour of Australia, legendary batter Rohit Sharma has intensified his training to keep his fitness at the top.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma was judged for his fitness. However, the 38-year-old went through severe training before the Australia tour.
Rohit Sharma Goes Berserk During Training Session At Shivaji Park
On Friday, October 10, Rohit Sharma visited Mumbai's iconic Shivaji Park to have an intense workout before the three-match ODI series against the Aussies. Alongside Rohit Sharma, the former India assistant coach, Abhishek Nayar was also present at Shivaji Park.
In a viral video, Rohit Sharma was seen smashing the ball over the boundaries at Shivaji Park. According to many media reports, the 38-year-old batter also broke his own Lamborghini Urus's glass while hitting a six.
Earlier on October 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Team India's squad for the forthcoming Australia tour. The squad shocked many cricket fans as Rohit Sharma was axed from his captaincy duties.
Young Indian batter Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue, replacing Rohit Sharma in the ODIs.
India To Kickstart Australia Tour On October 19
India will begin their Australia tour on October 19 with the first ODI match of the three-game series at the Perth Stadium. The second match of the series will be played on October 23 at the Adelaide Oval.
The final and third ODI match of the series is scheduled to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25.
After the conclusion of the ODIs, the five-match T20I series will begin on October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The second and third T20Is will be played on October 31 and November 2, at Melbourne Cricket Ground and Bellerive Oval, respectively. The fourth T20I match will be played on November 6, at the Bill Pippen Oval in Gold Coast. Meanwhile, The Gabba in Brisbane will host the fifth and final T20I match of the series on November 8.
Rohit Sharma made his ODI debut for India in 2007 against Ireland in Belfast. Since then, the top-order batter played 273 ODIs and 265 innings, scoring 11168 runs at a strike rate of 92.80 and an average of 48.76. He slammed 332 centuries and 58 fifties in ODIs.
