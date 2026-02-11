England vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs WI t20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

West Indies to take on England in T20 World Cup | Image: AP

England will take on the West Indies in a T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. West Indies had a comfortable victory over Scotland in their first match, while England survived a Nepal scare as the Three Lions managed to grind out a 4-run victory.

West Indies might not be the most impactful team in white-ball cricket, but they can surely be destructive in the shortest format. West Indies rewrote history when a Carlos Braithwaite onslaught robbed England of a victory in the 2014 T20 World Cup final in Kolkata.

England will have the chance to restore its glory after a patchy and gloomy Ashes series. T20I captain Harry Brook has already been the subject of a major controversy and the Three Lions need to distract their doubters with a strong performance on the pitch.

Advertisement

England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place on Wednesday, February 11.

Advertisement

Where Will The England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

At What Time Will The England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match Start?

The England vs West Indies T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

The live telecast of the England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?