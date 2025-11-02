England’s Woeful Performance Against New Zealand Threatens Ashes Prospects? Brendon McCullum Weighs In

Brendon McCullum, head coach of England cricket, has weighed in on whether the team's recent performance against New Zealand in ODIs will have an impact on The Ashes.

England will tour Australia for the upcoming five-match Test series, and the visiting side will look to bring the Ashes urn. The last time it happened in England, both sides sealed a 2-2 draw, with the Aussies retaining the urn.

Brendon McCullum Brushes Off Ashes Concerns After England's Woeful Outing

England Cricket's recent form against New Zealand in the ODI series has elicited concern. With the Ashes series right around the corner, stars like Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook have failed to impress in the one-day format.

However, England coach Brendon McCullum is unbothered regarding the players' woeful outing in New Zealand as he believes it will not have any influence on the upcoming Test series.

"It's a different form of the game, and it's a completely different kind of challenge which we'll be confronted with as well.

"In T20 cricket, we're going really well. I think in Test cricket, we've got a pretty good template of where we're at, and I think we've performed reasonably well, albeit we've got a huge challenge in front of us. One-day cricket is clearly an area where we need to improve," Brendon McCullum said, per BBC.

New Zealand Made History After The ODI Series Whitewash vs ENG

New Zealand made history in Wellington as they defeated England in the third match of the ODI series, picking up a 3-0 series sweep. A clinical spell from Blair Tickner, who bagged a four-wicket haul, helped restrict the English batters to a chaseable total.

The ODI series whitewash by the Blackcaps was their first against England in 42 years.

In all three matches, England picked up a below-par score while batting first. They were also bowled out on all three occasions. Notably, Jamie Overton was the most consistent batter for the English side.