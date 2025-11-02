Updated 2 November 2025 at 19:23 IST
Women's World Cup 2025: Shafali Verma Misses Out On Big Career Milestone Despite Playing A Stunning Inning Against South Africa In Final
Shafali Verma played an 87-run knock for India in the final match against South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025, on November 2.
Women's World Cup 2025: Star batter Shafali Verma anchored India's charge against South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.
The start of the final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 was delayed due to heavy rain. During the toss, South Africa won and decided to field against India. Both teams have kept the same playing eleven for the summit clash in the marquee event.
Shafali Verma Misses Out On Huge Career Feat
Shafali Verma missed out on a huge career milestone after playing a stellar innings against the Proteas in the Finals. The Indian opener was on the verge of getting her maiden ODI century, but missed it by just 13 runs.
Shafali's brilliant inning came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 28th over after Ayabonga Khaka dismissed the Indian batter. The 21-year-old played an 87-run knock from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. She hammered 7 fours and 2 sixes during her time on the crease.
Shafali Verma's Numbers In Women's ODIs
The 21-year-old was not included in India's Women's World Cup 2025. However, she was added after Pratika Rawal sustained an injury during India's clash against Bangladesh.
During India's semi-final fixture against Australia, Shafali displayed a sluggish 10-run knock from five balls. However, the youngster repaid the trust of the team selectors who decided to add him back.
Shafali Verma made her debut in the Women's ODI against England in 2021. Since then, the 21-year-old played 31 ODIs, scoring 741 runs at a strike rate of 86.46 and an average of 24.7.
The Women in Blue sealed a dominating five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on October 30. On the other hand, the Proteas Women defeated England by 125 runs in the first semi-final match on October 29.
