WATCH: English Fans In Perth Lose Calm, React Aggressively After Jamie Smith's Dubious Dismissal During AUS vs ENG Ashes Opener

Ashes and drama, both these things go hand-in-hand. It has been a fizzer of a start so far in The Ashes, but it has been nothing short of dramatic. Australia and England is considered a pinnacle of Test cricket and this statement turns out to be true whenever Australia and England decide to renew their rivalry.

The 2025-26 edition of The Ashes is being played in Australia and the hosts are being considered as one of the favourites to win the series. As far as Australia's batting goes, they couldn't do wonders in the first innings, but they will be expected to go 1-0 up in the series whenever they walk out to bat in the second innings.

English Fans Lose Calm Over Jamie Smith's Controversial Dismissal

The Ashes has not only produced memorable moments, but it has seen its own share of controversies too and the Jamie Smith dismissal is the newest addition. Irrespective of the result of the first Test, it is the Jamie Smith dismissal that will be talked about a very, very long time. Smith looked absolutely solid in his brief stay before he was dismissed by Brendan Doggett while he was batting on 15 off 25 balls.

Jamie Smith's dismissal was referred to the third umpire who had a very close look at the things that had transpired on the field. The Real Time Snicko (RTS) showed a murmur after the ball passed the bat. There was a little gap between the bat and the ball and the murmur came just right after the ball passed the bat on RTS. Despite being adjudged not out in the first instance, Alex Carey and Travis Head convinced skipper Steve Smith to go for the review.

The decision did not please the English fans who were in attendance in Perth and they had a very angry reaction to the decision that was given.

Australia Need 205 Runs To Win First Ashes 2025 Test