WATCH: Mr. Fantastic Mitchell Starc Pulls Off Full-Stretch Blinder To Dismiss Zak Crawley For Second Consecutive Ashes 205-26 Duck

Despite quality and aggressive batters being present in the Australian and the English side, the bowlers from both teams have dominated the ongoing Ashes opener that is being played at the Perth Stadium. A total of 19 wickets fell on the first day of The Ashes opener. Despite a warm sunny day and the conditions being good for batting, the Aussie and the English batters failed to capitalize and make most of the occasion.

Interestingly, all the 20 wickets in the first innings were claimed by the pacers. English captain Ben Stokes claimed a fifer, whereas Mitchell Starc rose up to the occasion in Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood's absence and picked up seven wickets.

Mitchell Starc Pulls Off A Blinder To Dismiss Zak Crawley

Mitchell Starc and first over wickets, this is a match made in heaven. Whenever Mitchell Starc steams in with the red cherry in his hands, he makes sure that he delivers with a wicket in the very first over and something very similar happened in The Ashes opener also. In both the innings of the first Test, Mitchell Starc dismissed Zak Crawley for a duck in the very first over.

The English opener has been struggling in Test cricket for quite some time, and his performance with the bat in the Ashes opener has done him no good either. Mitchell Starc pulled off a blinder as he dismissed Crawley in the first over of the second innings. On the fifth ball of the first over, Crawley gently pushed the ball towards Starc. The big leftie, who was already in his follow-through, attempted a full stretch drive on his strong side to dismiss the English opener.

Watch the video here

England Look To Capitalize On Australia's Collapse